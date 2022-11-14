Dothan police chief reacts to parade shooting

Benny reacts to the National Peanut Festival parade shooting
Benny reacts to the National Peanut Festival parade shooting(WTVY)
By Meredith Blair
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 5:20 PM CST
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - On Saturday morning, a shooting occurred at the National Peanut Festival Parade.

One was killed and another injured.

Dothan Police Chief Will Benny tells News 4 Dothan is not the small, sleepy town anymore that it once was years ago.

Dothan has grown into a major metropolitan area, and when hundreds are gathered for an event like the parade, anything can happen, but Benny said it’s “unacceptable that somebody pulls out a gun during a parade and fires off rounds.”

The chief said his department does everything they can to prevent an event such as Saturday’s from happening.

However, he said it is not possible for anyone to prevent someone from making the decision to pull out a gun, even when police are nearby.

“What we have to do, is make sure that we can react and respond to such an incident, which is what we did,” Benny explained. “We were able to keep the crowd, we were able to get medical treatment, and we were able to apprehend the suspect, and that’s what we have to do as police officers.”

Chief Benny expressed this kind of behavior will not be tolerated in our city.

