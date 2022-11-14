Calm for now, rain returns Tuesday

SYNOPSIS – Monday’s high temperatures will reach the lower 60s for most of the area. A few high clouds will stream in from the west ahead of the next low-pressure system, which is set to bring scattered showers back to the wiregrass for Tuesday. Along the coast, there will be a low-end threat for a brief, spin-up tornado Tuesday morning into the afternoon. Most of us will just see showers with a few rumbles of thunder as this system comes through. We turn cooler again by Wednesday, lasting through the work week.

TODAY– Mostly sunny, few high clouds. High near 63°. Winds ENE 5-10 mph 0%

TONIGHT – Partly to mostly cloudy, chance of showers late. Low near 51°. Winds E 5 mph 20%

TOMORROW– Mostly cloudy, scattered showers. High near 69°. Winds SE/S 5-10 mph 70%

EXTENDED

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 46° High: 62° 0%

THUR: Mostly sunny. Low: 38° High: 54° 0%

FRI: Mostly sunny. Low: 33° High: 56° 0%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 37° High: 58° 20% overnight

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 44° High: 60° 20% early

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY- Moderate chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E 10-15 kts. Seas 2-3 ft

