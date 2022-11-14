Calm for now, rain returns Tuesday

From Meteorologist Zach Hatcher in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Zach Hatcher
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 6:59 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – Monday’s high temperatures will reach the lower 60s for most of the area. A few high clouds will stream in from the west ahead of the next low-pressure system, which is set to bring scattered showers back to the wiregrass for Tuesday. Along the coast, there will be a low-end threat for a brief, spin-up tornado Tuesday morning into the afternoon. Most of us will just see showers with a few rumbles of thunder as this system comes through. We turn cooler again by Wednesday, lasting through the work week.

TODAY– Mostly sunny, few high clouds. High near 63°. Winds ENE 5-10 mph 0%

TONIGHT – Partly to mostly cloudy, chance of showers late. Low near 51°. Winds E 5 mph 20%

TOMORROW– Mostly cloudy, scattered showers. High near 69°. Winds SE/S 5-10 mph 70%

EXTENDED

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 46° High: 62° 0%

THUR: Mostly sunny. Low: 38° High: 54° 0%

FRI: Mostly sunny. Low: 33° High: 56° 0%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 37° High: 58° 20% overnight

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 44° High: 60° 20% early

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY- Moderate chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E 10-15 kts. Seas 2-3 ft

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @AmberKulick_wx, @zach_hatcherwx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mekhi Nasir Lawton was arrested overnight and charged with murder for a shooting death that...
Dothan parade murder suspect captured
The shooting happened as thousands had gathered for the National Peanut Festival Parade.
UPDATE: Shooting leaves 1 dead, at least 1 injured along busy NPF parade route
Kenneth Glasgow speaking to reporters regarding violence in Dothan. Photo from October, 2021.
Pastor Glasgow illegally took nearly a half million from charities and cheated to receive disability: DOJ
The shooting happened as thousands had gathered for the National Peanut Festival Parade.
NPF parade shooting caught on video
Mekhi Lawton and Mark Small Jr. are wanted for questioning by the Dothan Police Department.
2 teens wanted in deadly NPF parade shooting

Latest News

Zach Hatcher
Meteorologist Zach Hatcher's weathercast 111422
weather
Meteorologist Emily Acton 11/13
WTVY 4WARN Weather
Rain expected early in the workweek
weather
Meteorologist Emily Acton 11/12