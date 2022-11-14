Bo Scarbrough on Bama’s football issues this season

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Bo Scarbrough is a two-time college football national champion and also a member of the inaugural team to win a USFL title, so he knows something about winning and what it takes.

So when he spoke Monday about some of the things he has seen lacking in this year’s 8-2 Alabama team, people listen.

“I see a lot of me and not enough we,” said Scarbrough. “When I was a part of the program and playing, we focused on the team and not individual play. Plus we had leadership that held each of us accountable. We understood our role and we knew what was important and we stayed focused. Not seeing that this year, in my opinion.”

The Crimson Tide was eliminated from the SEC West race despite a solid win on the road this past weekend in Oxford against Ole Miss.

Bama’s two losses this season were a one point loss to LSU in overtime and a game winning field goal at the end of regulation to Tennessee. Both losses were on the road.

