Birmingham Police confiscate over $300k worth of drugs at Birmingham Airport

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Birmingham Police arrested two people and confiscated a over $300,000 worth of drugs.

After receiving information that a large of amount of marijuana would be coming through the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport, detectives with the BPD Special Enforcement Division’s Vice/Narcotics Unit conducted an investigation that resulted in Sunday’s arrests.

Authorities arrested two females inside the airport and recovered 46 pounds of marijuana worth $315,540 from their luggage.

