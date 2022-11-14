Birmingham Police confiscate over $300k worth of drugs at Birmingham Airport

Birmingham Police arrested two women and confiscated 46 pounds of marijuana at the...
Birmingham Police arrested two women and confiscated 46 pounds of marijuana at the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth Airport.(Birmingham Police Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 8:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Birmingham Police arrested two people and confiscated a over $300,000 worth of drugs.

After receiving information that a large of amount of marijuana would be coming through the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport, detectives with the BPD Special Enforcement Division’s Vice/Narcotics Unit conducted an investigation that resulted in Sunday’s arrests.

Authorities arrested two females inside the airport and recovered 46 pounds of marijuana worth $315,540 from their luggage.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened as thousands had gathered for the National Peanut Festival Parade.
UPDATE: Shooting leaves 1 dead, at least 1 injured along busy NPF parade route
The shooting happened as thousands had gathered for the National Peanut Festival Parade.
NPF parade shooting caught on video
Mekhi Lawton and Mark Small Jr. are wanted for questioning by the Dothan Police Department.
2 teens wanted in deadly NPF parade shooting
Kenneth Glasgow speaking to reporters regarding violence in Dothan. Photo from October, 2021.
Pastor Glasgow illegally took nearly a half million from charities and cheated to receive disability: DOJ
Mekhi Nasir Lawton was arrested overnight and charged with murder for a shooting death that...
Dothan parade murder suspect captured

Latest News

weather
Meteorologist Emily Acton 11/13
Preparing your car for cold winter months includes filling up your tires with air.
Preparing your car for the cold winter season
Mekhi Nasir Lawton was arrested overnight and charged with murder for a shooting death that...
Dothan parade murder suspect captured
weather
Meteorologist Emily Acton 11/12