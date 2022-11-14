Alabama House leaders react to midterm election results

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama Republicans maintained control of the state, winning all major races in the 2022 midterms. Across the country, we didn’t see the same dominance from the GOP.

After races were called for party candidates in Nevada and Arizona, the Democrats clinched control of the Senate for two more years. The runoff Senate race in Georgia will determine if the final count will be 50 senators for each party or a 51-49 advantage for the Democrats. If both parties have 50 senators, the tie-breaking vote is cast by Vice President Kamala Harris.

As of Nov. 13, the GOP holds a 212-204 advantage in the House with 19 seats still undecided. In the House, a majority is reached with 218 seats.

These numbers come after political pundits predicted a GOP massive takeover in Congress.

“The country is not ready for any right-wing extremism,” Alabama House Minority Leader Anthony Daniels said in reaction to the midterm results.

“Where you see success among Republicans, they are more moderate Republicans that had better success on Tuesday than those are either identified as Trump-Republicans or right-wing extremists, they didn’t have a good night on Tuesday.”

Alabama House Majority Leader Nathaniel Ledbetter says he doesn’t agree with Daniels.

“I know there was some Trump that won,” Ledbetter said. “I think he has a point that there were some more moderates that were successful in different states. I certainly believe it has a lot to do with the philosophy of the people in those particular states have.”

In five states, there were proposals on ballots related to abortion access. All five states passed the amendments affirming abortion rights.

Daniels believes voters sent a clear message at the polls in 2022.

“Well, we’ll see. I think that one of the things -- one of the messages that was sent on Tuesday across the country is that having laws on the books that prohibit women from having their being able to exercise their freedom between them and their doctors is not going to be tolerated,” Daniels said.

“Any policies that prohibit that from happening is not going to be accepted.”

Ledbetter wants Alabamians to remember the rights of children.

“I think the way sometimes the way people talk about it, we talk about women’s rights, which we want women to have, or anybody as far as that goes, certainly they do deserve it, how about the child,” Ledbetter said.

“How about the unborn baby, don’t they have a right? That’s my take and I think Alabamians feel that way I feel for the most part. Different states have different views, but in our state I believe the vote was taken and shown that Alabama is a pro-life state.”

