Rain expected early in the workweek

WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By Emily Acton
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Widespread rainfall for a greater part of the day Tuesday. Temperatures will drop Thursday and Friday. We will need to keep an eye on Friday morning as we will be very close to freezing temperatures. More clouds than sun this week overall.

TONIGHT – Clear. Low near 36°. Winds N 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Few clouds. High near 63°. Winds E 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy, rain late. Low near 52°. Winds E 5 mph.

EXTENDED

TUE: Mostly cloudy, widespread showers. Low: 52° High: 65° 70%

WED: Mostly cloudy. Low: 48° High: 62° 0%

THU: Partly cloudy. Low: 44° High: 54° 10%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 38° High: 58° 10%

SAT: Partly cloudy, rain late. Low: 40° High: 60° 20%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 46° High: 60° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY – Moderate chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

