Peanut festival security increased following deadly shooting

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Heightened security was in place at the National Peanut Festival fairgrounds on Saturday in response to a fatal shooting that occurred elsewhere in Dothan.

The Dothan Police Department and Houston County Sheriff’s Office had additional officers on duty as thousands enjoyed the festival’s final weekend.

Sheriff Donald Valenza termed the beefed-up security as precautionary.

Those visiting Dothan’s signature event entered through security checkpoints set up in response to a shootout earlier in the day.

A man died and two others were injured as gunfire erupted along West Main Street and during the festival’s parade.

Police identified the person killed as 22-year-old Garyoun Tyrone Fluellen of Dothan but did not immediately identify the wounded victim who is expected to recover.

Two persons-of-interest are sought---Mekhi Nasir Lawton and Mark Quinten Small Jr., 18-year-olds from Dothan.

The National Peanut Festival concludes on Sunday.

