Dothan parade murder suspect captured

Mekhi Lawton is charged with shootings that left one dead and another wounded.
Mekhi Nasir Lawton was arrested overnight and charged with murder for a shooting death that...
Mekhi Nasir Lawton was arrested overnight and charged with murder for a shooting death that occurred at the end of the National Peanut Festival parade.(Dothan Police Department)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 7:35 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Mekhi Lawton, one of two 18-year-olds sought for a deadly National Peanut Festival parade shooting on Saturday, has been captured.

Lawton is charged with murder and assault, allegations related to the death of 22-year-old Garyoun Tyrone Fluellen and wounding of another man who has not been publicly identified.

Dothan police did not immediately reveal where officers captured Lawton but they searched several locations overnight including an apartment community.

The other suspect, Mark Quinten Small Jr., is still on the run.

He and Lawton are suspected in the shooting that occurred along the parade route where tens of thousands had gathered to enjoy the festivities.

The shooting happened as thousands had gathered for the National Peanut Festival Parade.
