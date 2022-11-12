WATCH: The National Peanut Festival Parade

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The 78th annual National Peanut Festival Parade will make its way through Downtown Dothan on Saturday, November 12.

The parade kicks off at 9:30 a.m. and WTVY News 4 will be streaming all the fun.

Tune in for special commentary from Justin McNelley, Kinsley Centers, and Amber Kulick.

The National Peanut Festival Parade will feature a variety of groups from around the Wiregrass, including the Dothan Fire Department, Daleville High School Marching Band, and Murphy’s Family Restaurants.

Tune in here, on the WTVY app, SmartTV platforms, and Channel 4.1.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.