Troy Trojans’ Carlton Martial breaks record for most career tackles

TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - Troy Linebacker Carlton Martial has broken the record for all-time tackle leader at the FBS level.

Martial passed Northwestern’s Tim McGarigle’s record of 545. The Troy senior entered Saturday’s game versus Army just 20 tackles shy of the record but would break it at the end of the third quarter.

Earlier this week, Martial was named a semifinalist for the Burlsworth Trophy for the third straight season. He was also named Sunbelt Defensive Player of the Week for the second time this season.

The Mobile native is ranked 10th nationally, averaging 10.5 tackles per game, and is one of just four among the top 10 to average more tackles on the road than at home.

He forced his eighth career fumble in Troy’s win at Louisiana, the second most in Troy’s DI history and fifth most in Sun Belt history.

Troy linebacker Carlton Martial has been named one of three finalists for the Burlsworth Trophy, the Burlsworth Trust announced Tuesday. (Chris Davis | Source: Troy University Athletics)

Martial came to Troy with no FBS offers and just a handful of FCS and Division II offers, but since that time has become the most dynamic tackler in college football. He was a finalist for the award last year, along with Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett and Arkansas linebacker Grant Morgan.

