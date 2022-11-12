Much cooler week ahead

SYNOPSIS – COLD and windy nights ahead. We will drop into the 30s tonight, and again tomorrow night. Sunday afternoon looking perfect with a high temperature near 60 and sunny skies. Rain chances go up during the work week starting Tuesday and then picking back up by the end of the week.

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy. Low near 38°. Winds N 15 mph.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny. High near 65°. Winds N 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear, cold. Low near 36°. Winds N 10-15.

EXTENDED

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 36° High: 65° 0%

TUE: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers. Low: 52° High: 65° 60%

WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 48° High: 62° 0%

THU: Mostly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 44° High: 56° 20%

FRI: Cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 38° High: 56° 20%

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 42° High: 60° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N at 20-25 kts. Seas offshore 4-6 feet.

