Hartford sister city program reaches 50 year milestone

The Hartford and Litchfield program is one of the last of it’s kind in America.
By Caroline Gerhart
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 8:55 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - A 50 year tradition of the Wiregrass continued the week of November 7-11. A group of people from Litchfield, Minnesota visited Hartford, Alabama. They followed in the footsteps of 50 years worth of visitors before them.

“A grocery store owner in Litchfield decided he loved peanut butter and he loved milk, so he wanted to marry the two,” said program President Glenda Weston.

He toured the south looking for help with his idea, and was pointed in the direction of an agricultural teacher in Hartford, and the rest is history.

Now both cities send FFA students to each other. This year Owen Carlson visited Hartford; he’s a senior from Litchfield and a third generation participant in the program.

“I hosted a kid last year who came up from Alabama,” Carlson said, “and it was a really fun time, and I was excited to see what it was like down here too for myself.”

The Hartford and Litchfield program is one of the last of it’s kind in America, and Carlson is excited to continue that tradition. He said, “If you have the chance to do this, I would definitely come do it, because it’s like I said a unique experience and nobody a lot of people don’t get to do it.”

While the main goal is to exchange agricultural ideas and practices, the bond created goes beyond that. Weston said it’s changed her life.

A group from Hartford will go up to Litchfield for a visit in the beginning of 2023 for the Peanut Butter and Milk festival.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The newest arrest, Destiny Star Lewis (right), is pictured with Molly Michele Jarrett.
Third suspect arrested in Jackson County kidnapping
Kenneth Glasgow speaking to reporters regarding violence in Dothan. Photo from October, 2021.
Pastor Glasgow illegally took nearly a half million from charities and cheated to receive disability: DOJ
Henry County Court House
In rare trial Headland woman receives $400,000 for injuries she suffered
One person is dead following a Dothan shooting that left the victim lying in a roadway.
Victim identified in Dothan shooting
Come out and have some fun at this year's 78th annual Peanut Festival!
National Peanut Festival closes for expected weather

Latest News

Hartford sister city program
Hartford sister city program reaches 50 year milestone
Glasgow accused of tax fraud
Glasgow accused of tax fraud, receiving benefits
Enterprise Veterans' Day
Enterprise continues Veterans' Day ceremony
EV stations coming to the Wiregrass
EV stations coming to the Wiregrass