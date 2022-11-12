Hartford sister city program reaches 50 year milestone

HARTFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - A 50 year tradition of the Wiregrass continued the week of November 7-11. A group of people from Litchfield, Minnesota visited Hartford, Alabama. They followed in the footsteps of 50 years worth of visitors before them.

“A grocery store owner in Litchfield decided he loved peanut butter and he loved milk, so he wanted to marry the two,” said program President Glenda Weston.

He toured the south looking for help with his idea, and was pointed in the direction of an agricultural teacher in Hartford, and the rest is history.

Now both cities send FFA students to each other. This year Owen Carlson visited Hartford; he’s a senior from Litchfield and a third generation participant in the program.

“I hosted a kid last year who came up from Alabama,” Carlson said, “and it was a really fun time, and I was excited to see what it was like down here too for myself.”

The Hartford and Litchfield program is one of the last of it’s kind in America, and Carlson is excited to continue that tradition. He said, “If you have the chance to do this, I would definitely come do it, because it’s like I said a unique experience and nobody a lot of people don’t get to do it.”

While the main goal is to exchange agricultural ideas and practices, the bond created goes beyond that. Weston said it’s changed her life.

A group from Hartford will go up to Litchfield for a visit in the beginning of 2023 for the Peanut Butter and Milk festival.

