UPDATE: Shooting leaves 1 dead, at least 1 injured along busy NPF parade route

(MGN)
By Anthony Thomas and Stephen Crews
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 11:42 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - At least one person is dead and another was injured in downtown Dothan Saturday morning.

It happened just moments after the National Peanut Festival parade had concluded.

Video shows an altercation occurring at Main and Montana Street before shots were fired.

The shooting happened just as thousands gathered for the 78th annual National Peanut Festival Parade were leaving the area.

There is a heavy police presence consisting of multiple law enforcement agencies including Dothan police and Houston County sheriff’s deputies. Dothan Police Chief Will Benny and Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza are both on the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenneth Glasgow speaking to reporters regarding violence in Dothan. Photo from October, 2021.
Pastor Glasgow illegally took nearly a half million from charities and cheated to receive disability: DOJ
Local chef shares special ties to National Peanut Festival
Dothan chef, family share special ties to National Peanut Festival
The newest arrest, Destiny Star Lewis (right), is pictured with Molly Michele Jarrett.
Third suspect arrested in Jackson County kidnapping
Coley's McCraney is led from the Dale County Courthouse in this 2019 photo.
Coley McCraney hopes for jail release
2021 National Peanut Festival WTVY Mast Cam
WATCH: The National Peanut Festival Parade

Latest News

Updated COVID-19 booster shots are available across the state.
Alabamians urged to get updated COVID-19 booster shots
Sweet Water @ Elba | 2022
Sweet Water @ Elba | 2022
Highland Home @ Ariton | 2022
Highland Home @ Ariton | 2022
Enterprise @ Central | 2022
Enterprise @ Central (Phenix City) | 2022