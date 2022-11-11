Tigers ready for second round tango

ELBA, Ala. (WTVY) -- The Tigers take on Sweet Water in the second round of the playoffs. The last time these two met was in the second round of the 2015 playoffs. A year Elba won it’s last state championship.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.