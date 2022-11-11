Tigers ready for second round tango

By Nick Brooks
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 11:00 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELBA, Ala. (WTVY) -- The Tigers take on Sweet Water in the second round of the playoffs. The last time these two met was in the second round of the 2015 playoffs. A year Elba won it’s last state championship.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead following a Dothan shooting that left the victim lying in a roadway.
Fatally wounded man found in Dothan roadway
One person is dead following a Dothan shooting that left the victim lying in a roadway.
Victim identified in Dothan shooting
The newest arrest, Destiny Star Lewis (right), is pictured with Molly Michele Jarrett.
Third suspect arrested in Jackson County kidnapping
The ADOC did not respond regarding whether a drug overdose could have killed 40-year-old Hardy...
Mysterious death of Ashford man occurs behind bars
WTVY 4WARN Weather
4Warn Weather Day issued for Thursday