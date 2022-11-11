Survey: More than 3 million students admit tobacco use

Use of tobacco by young people is not good for their development, health officials said.
Use of tobacco by young people is not good for their development, health officials said.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 5:30 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new report shows a shocking number of middle and high school students are using tobacco products.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention looked at information from the 2022 National Youth Tobacco Survey and found that more than 3 million middle- and high-schoolers reported using tobacco this year, including cigarettes, cigars and smokeless tobacco.

E-cigarettes were the most commonly used.

Researchers warn that products containing nicotine can harm a young person’s brain and could increase their risk of addiction to other drugs in the future.

The director of the FDA’s Center for Tobacco Products said in a statement on Thursday it’s clear there’s still more work to be done to reduce cigarette smoking among the nation’s youth.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The newest arrest, Destiny Star Lewis (right), is pictured with Molly Michele Jarrett.
Third suspect arrested in Jackson County kidnapping
Henry County Court House
In rare trial Headland woman receives $400,000 for injuries she suffered
One person is dead following a Dothan shooting that left the victim lying in a roadway.
Victim identified in Dothan shooting
Come out and have some fun at this year's 78th annual Peanut Festival!
National Peanut Festival closes for expected weather
Deborah Johnson Strickland and her attorney David Harrison enter the Geneva County Courthouse...
Former Elba principal receives 10 years despite spousal abuse claims

Latest News

Kenneth Glasgow speaking to reporters regarding violence in Dothan. Photo from October, 2021.
Pastor Glasgow illegally took nearly a half million from charities and cheated to receive disability: DOJ
FILE - A KFC food box is seen in this file photo. KFC Germany said a Kristallnacht notification...
KFC apologizes for app alert urging orders for Kristallnacht
President Joe Biden is shown boarding Air Force One from Joint Base Andrews on Thursday night.
Biden off to climate talks, 1st leg of round-the-world trip
First lady Jill Biden speaks during a campaign event in Houston on Sunday. The first lady will...
First lady hosts Veterans Day breakfast, supports caregivers
This photo provided by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department in California shows three Olympic...
3 Olympic volleyball medals stolen from California home