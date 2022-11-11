Rain moving out this morning

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By Amber Kulick
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 4:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – A few showers hanging around this morning, by the afternoon the rain will be out of the area and we might see a little bit of sunshine before the sun sets this afternoon. Tomorrow our next cold front moves through we might see a shower or two as it comes through but most will be dry. Sunday will be cooler in the lower 60s for highs, after the weekend we start tracking our next chance of rain that moves in on Tuesday of next week with the chance of rain lasting through at least Thursday.

TODAY– Mostly cloudy AM, partly cloudy PM. High near 74°. Winds W 5-15 mph 20%

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 60°. Winds Light SW 0%

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy, maybe a shower or two. High near 77°. Winds NW 5-10 mph 10%

EXTENDED

SUN: Sunny. Low: 40° High: 61° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 38° High: 65° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy, showers and storms. Low: 52° High: 65° 60%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 50° High: 65° 0%

THUR: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 50° High: 56° 20%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 46° High: 54° 0%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 35° High: 59° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY- *Small Craft Advisory* Rough on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW 20-25 kts. Seas 5-7 ft

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @AmberKulick_wx, @zach_hatcherwx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton>

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The newest arrest, Destiny Star Lewis (right), is pictured with Molly Michele Jarrett.
Third suspect arrested in Jackson County kidnapping
Henry County Court House
In rare trial Headland woman receives $400,000 for injuries she suffered
One person is dead following a Dothan shooting that left the victim lying in a roadway.
Victim identified in Dothan shooting
Come out and have some fun at this year's 78th annual Peanut Festival!
National Peanut Festival closes for expected weather
Deborah Johnson Strickland and her attorney David Harrison enter the Geneva County Courthouse...
Former Elba principal receives 10 years despite spousal abuse claims

Latest News

David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast November 10, 2022
WTVY 4WARN Weather
Better Weather After Nicole Departs
When the weather conditions have a chance to alter your daily routine, we want to keep you...
What is a 4WARN Weather Day?
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 11-10-22
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 11-10-22