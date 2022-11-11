Rain moving out this morning

SYNOPSIS – A few showers hanging around this morning, by the afternoon the rain will be out of the area and we might see a little bit of sunshine before the sun sets this afternoon. Tomorrow our next cold front moves through we might see a shower or two as it comes through but most will be dry. Sunday will be cooler in the lower 60s for highs, after the weekend we start tracking our next chance of rain that moves in on Tuesday of next week with the chance of rain lasting through at least Thursday.

TODAY– Mostly cloudy AM, partly cloudy PM. High near 74°. Winds W 5-15 mph 20%

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 60°. Winds Light SW 0%

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy, maybe a shower or two. High near 77°. Winds NW 5-10 mph 10%

EXTENDED

SUN: Sunny. Low: 40° High: 61° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 38° High: 65° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy, showers and storms. Low: 52° High: 65° 60%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 50° High: 65° 0%

THUR: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 50° High: 56° 20%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 46° High: 54° 0%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 35° High: 59° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY- *Small Craft Advisory* Rough on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW 20-25 kts. Seas 5-7 ft

