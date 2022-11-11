Purple Cats ready for revenge
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 10:57 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ARITON, Ala. (WTVY) -- The Ariton Purple Cats preparing for a second round matchup against the Highland Home Flying Squadron. A rematch from early in the season.
Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.