Purple Cats ready for revenge

By Nick Brooks
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 10:57 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARITON, Ala. (WTVY) -- The Ariton Purple Cats preparing for a second round matchup against the Highland Home Flying Squadron. A rematch from early in the season.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Tigers prep for round 2
Tigers ready for second round tango
Long looking for upset
G.W. Long looking for upset
On the dotted line: Long signs with ESCC
On the dotted line: Long signs with ESCC
Long looking for upset
G.W. Long looking for upset