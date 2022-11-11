Pastor Glasgow illegally took nearly a half million from charities and cheated to receive disability: DOJ

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan pastor Kenneth Glasgow failed to report nearly a half million dollars he stole from non-profits that he founded and lied to draw disability benefits, according to Department of Justice allegations.

Per a federal information filed this week, he stole $407,450 from The Ordinary People’s Society, Christian based outreach, and Prodigal Child Project in 2018.. He is accused of telling the IRS that he had no income that should be reported, including the questionable year.

He allegedly collected Social Security disability benefits, claiming he was unable to work but on another official document, he said he worked 110 hours a week for his non-profits without compensation.

To collect disability payments, Glasgow told the Social Security Administration that struggled with mobility, dressing himself, and preparing meals. But he failed to answer questions about his ability to handle money, per DOJ.

He also allegedly used his non-profits to rent automobiles, though he had claimed others drove him around.

Records, per DOJ, revealed that Glasgow received citations related to approximately 27 traffic stops between February 2015 and August 2020.

He is accused of tax evasion and mail fraud and the information could indicate a possible plea deal that would be coupled with drug distribution charges that he already faces.

A former inmate, Glasgow is nationally recognized for promoting felon voting rights.

In 2018, he was charged with Capital Murder, but a Houston County grand jury refused to indict him due to a lack of evidence.

Glasgow is also the half-brother of civil rights leader Al Sharpton.

A comment from Glasgow’s attorneys is pending.

