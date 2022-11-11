Kevin Conroy, voice of Batman, dies at 66

COMMERCIAL IMAGE - In this photo taken by AP Images for Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment,...
COMMERCIAL IMAGE - In this photo taken by AP Images for Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, Sefton Hill, Game Director at Rocksteady Studios, Jim Lee, legendary artist and co-publisher at DC Entertainment, and Kevin Conroy, the voice of Batman, left to right, celebrate the advanced launch of Batman: Arkham City from Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and Rocksteady Studios at Toys 'R' Us Times Square, Monday, Oct. 17, 2011, in New York.(Diane Bondareff/AP Images for Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Kevin Conroy, the voice of the Dark Knight in “Batman: The Animated Series” and other animated shows and movies for decades, has died at the age of 66, Warner Bros. announced.

In a statement, Warner Bros. said Conroy brought Batman to life in nearly 60 productions, including 15 films and “Batman: TAS,” which ran from 1992-1996.

“Kevin was perfection,” said actor Mark Hamill, who voiced the Joker on the series, per the statement. “He was one of my favorite people on the planet, and I loved him like a brother. He truly cared for the people around him - his decency shown through everything he did. Every time I saw him or spoke with him, my spirits were elevated.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The newest arrest, Destiny Star Lewis (right), is pictured with Molly Michele Jarrett.
Third suspect arrested in Jackson County kidnapping
Henry County Court House
In rare trial Headland woman receives $400,000 for injuries she suffered
One person is dead following a Dothan shooting that left the victim lying in a roadway.
Victim identified in Dothan shooting
Come out and have some fun at this year's 78th annual Peanut Festival!
National Peanut Festival closes for expected weather
Deborah Johnson Strickland and her attorney David Harrison enter the Geneva County Courthouse...
Former Elba principal receives 10 years despite spousal abuse claims

Latest News

WTVY 4WARN Weather
4Warn Weather Day issued for Thursday
Destruction is seen in Kherson, Ukraine.
Ukraine troops prepare to reclaim city abandoned by Russians
FILE - A Twitter headquarters sign is shown in San Francisco, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. Employees...
Twitter Blue signups unavailable after raft of fake accounts
Police in Maine are searching for the owner of a dog that was found abandoned in a vacant home.
Dog found abandoned in closet of vacant home