Concerns about youth exposure to drugs rise following Selma student’s death

By Monae Stevens
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 10:48 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Concerns about fentanyl are rising after a Selma High School student died and four others were rushed to the hospital.

Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson said the situation may be linked to a fentanyl overdose.

“It had been going around that fentanyl was hitting Dallas County and the Black Belt area,” Jackson said.

Jackson said it is easy for youths to be exposed to the substance. He said drug dealers are disguising them as candy or other drugs and convenience stores are selling items that could be laced.

“They’re just not what you expect you’re buying,” Jackson said.

Alabama State Superintendent Eric Mackey called the situation at Selma High School tragic, saying no family should lose a child.

“Nobody expects to send their child to school and their child not come home, and that of all the things we do as educators, that’s the greatest tragedy,” Mackey said.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Sgt. Jeremy Burkett said preventing drug usage and overdoses start with parents educating themselves and talking to their child.

“If the parents are aware of these substances, and they can help their children from bringing these types of substance, these drugs into schools, that’s the way to combat it,” Burkett said.

The use Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported it is impossible to detect fentanyl in foods or drugs with the naked eye.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The newest arrest, Destiny Star Lewis (right), is pictured with Molly Michele Jarrett.
Third suspect arrested in Jackson County kidnapping
Henry County Court House
In rare trial Headland woman receives $400,000 for injuries she suffered
One person is dead following a Dothan shooting that left the victim lying in a roadway.
Victim identified in Dothan shooting
Come out and have some fun at this year's 78th annual Peanut Festival!
National Peanut Festival closes for expected weather
Deborah Johnson Strickland and her attorney David Harrison enter the Geneva County Courthouse...
Former Elba principal receives 10 years despite spousal abuse claims

Latest News

WTVY 4WARN Weather
4Warn Weather Day issued for Thursday
COMMERCIAL IMAGE - In this photo taken by AP Images for Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment,...
Kevin Conroy, voice of Batman, dies at 66
FILE PHOTO - Gallagher, a comedian who had several hit television specials and was known for...
Comedian Gallagher dies at age 76
FILE - An advertisement for Bitcoin cryptocurrency is displayed on a street in Hong Kong, on...
Embattled crypto exchange FTX files for bankruptcy
CNN looks at the mission to end homelessness for veterans and what’s now being done to save...
VA continues mission to end veteran homelessness as numbers decline