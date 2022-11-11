DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Suspected killer Coley McCraney hopes for jail release as he awaits trial on charges that he brutally shot two Dothan teens.

Several witnesses testified on Thursday that McCraney is of good character, dependable, and would not abscond if released.

His attorneys portray him as a hard-working husband and father of two.

Former Dothan mayoral candidate Sidney Miller echoed those sentiments.

His attorneys told Dale County Circuit Judge William Filmore that McCraney is willing to wear an ankle monitor to track his whereabouts if bond is set.

David Harrison and Andrew Scarborough also want consideration that his case would likely have been resolved if not for issues out of McCraney’s control.

COVID delays and the inability to seat a jury have stalled his Capital Murder trial.

McCraney faces charges that he executed 17-year-olds J.B. Beasley and Tracie Hawlett in 1999, a cold case until DNA linked him 20 years later.

Prosecuting attorney Emmett Massey claims nothing has changed since Filmore denied McCraney’s first bond request soon after his arrest.

It seems almost certain that Filmore won’t permit bond given the most serious of all charges and potential death penalty McCraney faces.

A ruling will likely come next week.

