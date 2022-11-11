Cold Blast On The Way This Weekend

SYNOPSIS – It’s about to turn much colder this weekend! Our next cold front is going to drop temperatures during the day Saturday. We will go from middle 70s Saturday early afternoon, down to the middle-to-upper 30s by Sunday morning. That’s quite a change considering we recently had a week in the 80s. High temperatures Sunday should reach around 60 for most of the area. The next decent rain chance arrives Tuesday with an incoming low pressure system.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy, patchy fog late. Low near 60°. Winds light SW.

TOMORROW – Partly sunny, stray sprinkles. High near 77°. Winds W 10-15 mph. 10%

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clearing, cold. Low near 38°. Winds NW 10-15.

EXTENDED

SUN: Sunny. Low: 38° High: 60° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 36° High: 65° 0%

TUE: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers. Low: 52° High: 65° 60%

WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 48° High: 62° 0%

THU: Mostly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 44° High: 56° 20%

FRI: Few clouds. Low: 38° High: 59° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

