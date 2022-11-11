Cold Blast On The Way This Weekend

WTVY Wx Logo
WTVY Wx Logo(WTVY)
By Zach Hatcher
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – It’s about to turn much colder this weekend! Our next cold front is going to drop temperatures during the day Saturday. We will go from middle 70s Saturday early afternoon, down to the middle-to-upper 30s by Sunday morning. That’s quite a change considering we recently had a week in the 80s. High temperatures Sunday should reach around 60 for most of the area. The next decent rain chance arrives Tuesday with an incoming low pressure system.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy, patchy fog late. Low near 60°. Winds light SW.

TOMORROW – Partly sunny, stray sprinkles. High near 77°. Winds W 10-15 mph. 10%

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clearing, cold. Low near 38°. Winds NW 10-15.

EXTENDED

SUN: Sunny. Low: 38° High: 60° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 36° High: 65° 0%

TUE: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers. Low: 52° High: 65° 60%

WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 48° High: 62° 0%

THU: Mostly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 44° High: 56° 20%

FRI: Few clouds. Low: 38° High: 59° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The newest arrest, Destiny Star Lewis (right), is pictured with Molly Michele Jarrett.
Third suspect arrested in Jackson County kidnapping
Henry County Court House
In rare trial Headland woman receives $400,000 for injuries she suffered
Kenneth Glasgow speaking to reporters regarding violence in Dothan. Photo from October, 2021.
Pastor Glasgow illegally took nearly a half million from charities and cheated to receive disability: DOJ
One person is dead following a Dothan shooting that left the victim lying in a roadway.
Victim identified in Dothan shooting
Come out and have some fun at this year's 78th annual Peanut Festival!
National Peanut Festival closes for expected weather

Latest News

WTVY 4WARN Weather
4Warn Weather Day issued for Thursday
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 11-11-22
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 11-11-22
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 11-11-22
Rain moving out this morning
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast November 10, 2022