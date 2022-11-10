Wiregrass Salvation Army rings in the holiday season with red kettles

The sound of their bells will ring throughout the community letting everyone know it’s time to give back.
The Salvation Army sets up red kettles in front of grocery stores and shopping centers.
The Salvation Army sets up red kettles in front of grocery stores and shopping centers.(WTVY)
By Caroline Gerhart
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 4:52 PM CST
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Every Christmas, there is a need in the Wiregrass and this year, the Salvation Army says it’s bigger than ever.

The sound of their bells will ring throughout the community letting everyone know it’s time to give back. November 10 marked the beginning of “red kettle” season.

The opportunity to donate will be readily available at grocery stores and shopping centers throughout the holiday season. The Wiregrass Salvation Army’s goal is to raise $120,000 this year.

Another way they give back is through the Angel Tree program. Each tag on the trees has the first name and age of a child, along with their Christmas wants and needs. This year there are 350 more children than last year who they are trying to help.

“You are the one who is going to give them Christmas,” said Corps Officer, Major Linda Payton. “I love the Angel Tree program. I have been a Salvation Army officer enough years to have that previous thing which was the Toy Shop and we were not able to help children the same way that we can through the Angel Tree program.”

The Salvation Army is in desperate need of volunteers to stand at red kettles and to adopt angels off of Angel Trees. To inquire about volunteering call 334-792-1911 and to adopt an angel from the Angel Tree click HERE.

