Wind and rain today

SYNOPSIS – Today is a 4WARN weather day ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole which will bring us rain and very windy conditions. We could see wind gust as high as 40 mpg throughout the day so any loose objects outside need to be tied down, we could also see spotty power outages due to the high winds. Tomorrow morning the system will exit the area and our weather will look better for the weekend. It will be cooler for the last half of the weekend and the start of next week before our next rain chance on Tuesday.

TODAY– Mostly cloudy, rain and wind. High near 71°. Winds NE 20-30 mph 90%

TONIGHT – Rain and wind. Low near 64°. Winds NE 10-20 mph 70%

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy. High near 77°. Winds NE 5-15 mph 0%

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 58° High: 73° 0%

SUN: Sunny. Low: 40° High: 61° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 38° High: 65° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy, showers and storms. Low: 54° High: 65° 60%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 48° High: 62° 0%

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 35° High: 59° 0%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 40° High: 62° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY- *Gale Warning* Very Rough on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE 20-25 kts. Seas 5-8 ft

