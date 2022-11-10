Victim identified in Dothan shooting

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The body of a man who had been fatally shot was discovered along a Dothan Street late Wednesday when police responded to Miles Lane after they received a 9-1-1 call.

Multiple law enforcement sources identified the victim as Samuel Jeffrey Gray, a 36-year-old man who court records show most recently lived in the neighborhood where the shooting occurred.

Dothan Police Lieutenant Ronald Hall said he could not immediately confirm the victim’s identity, pointing out the investigation is in its early stages.

Records show that Gray has a history of arrests including drug and burglary charges.

No suspects have apparently been identified.

