Veterans Day events in the Wiregrass

Veterans Day
Veterans Day(Source: WALB)
By Sydney Brooks
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - No matter rain or shine, November 11, is still a national holiday that is celebrated well in the Wiregrass!

The Wiregrass has a heavy military presence which lends itself to hosting many Veterans Day celebrations year after year.

If you’re looking for a way to celebrate a veteran in your life, NEWS 4 has a list of events you can be a part of this weekend!

Check out this list of organizations that want to show their love for the veterans of their town:

  • Enterprise Veterans Day Tribute Ceremony, November 11, starting at 5:00 p.m. at the Enterprise Civic Center
    • Due to weather, the wreath laying ceremony will now take place in the Enterprise Civic Center instead of the Wall of Freedom at Johnny Henderson Park.
  • Veterans Day Lunch, November 11, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Harley-Davidson of Dothan in Dothan, Ala.
  • Veterans Day Ceremony, November 11, starting at 11:00 a.m. at the VFW Post 6020 in Daleville, Ala.
  • 21st Annual Wiregrass Veterans Day Poker Run and Southeast VetFest, November 11 and 12 in Daleville, Ala.
    • Follow the information on the provided flyer if you’re interested in this event:
VFW Post 6020 Veterans Day events
VFW Post 6020 Veterans Day events(VFW Post 6020)

