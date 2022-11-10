Veterans Day events in the Wiregrass

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - No matter rain or shine, November 11, is still a national holiday that is celebrated well in the Wiregrass!

The Wiregrass has a heavy military presence which lends itself to hosting many Veterans Day celebrations year after year.

If you’re looking for a way to celebrate a veteran in your life, NEWS 4 has a list of events you can be a part of this weekend!

Check out this list of organizations that want to show their love for the veterans of their town:

Enterprise Veterans Day Tribute Ceremony , November 11, starting at 5:00 p.m. at the Enterprise Civic Center Due to weather, the wreath laying ceremony will now take place in the Enterprise Civic Center instead of the Wall of Freedom at Johnny Henderson Park.

Veterans Day Lunch , November 11, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at , November 11, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Harley-Davidson of Dothan in Dothan, Ala.

Veterans Day Ceremony , November 11, starting at 11:00 a.m. at the , November 11, starting at 11:00 a.m. at the VFW Post 6020 in Daleville, Ala.

21st Annual Wiregrass Veterans Day Poker Run and Southeast VetFest, November 11 and 12 in Daleville, Ala. Follow the information on the provided flyer if you’re interested in this event:



VFW Post 6020 Veterans Day events (VFW Post 6020)

