Third suspect arrested in Jackson County kidnapping

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A third suspect has been arrested in the kidnapping of a minor that occurred last Saturday.

After further investigation, Destiny Star Lewis was believed to be involved with the kidnapping.

Lewis was arrested on Wednesday and is being charged with Principal in the First Degree to Robbery, Principal in the First Degree to False Imprisonment, Principal in the First Degree to Tampering with a Victim and Principal in the First Degree to Battery.

She is currently being held at the Houston County Sheriff’s Office and waiting to be taken back to Jackson County.

