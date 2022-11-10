Senior Citizen Day shortened at NPF

Come out and have some fun at this year's 78th annual Peanut Festival!
Come out and have some fun at this year's 78th annual Peanut Festival!(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Cassidy Lee
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 8:20 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Due to the threat of inclement weather, the National Peanut Festival will shorten the hours of Senior Citizen Day.

Scheduled for tomorrow, the hours will now be 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. for seniors ages 55 and up.

The National Peanut Festival encourages anyone attending to keep an eye on weather conditions.

Festival officials are working on other weather related logistics for the rest of November 10.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
Republican U.S. Senate candidate Katie Britt speaks to supporters after securing the nomination...
Katie Britt wins by landslide, makes history
Founding member of ALABAMA Jeff Cook passed away aged 73
Founding member of ALABAMA Jeff Cook passes away at age 73
The ADOC did not respond regarding whether a drug overdose could have killed 40-year-old Hardy...
Mysterious death of Ashford man occurs behind bars
Rick Rehm
State Representative Dexter Grimsley defeated by Rick Rehm

Latest News

Special Citizen's Day provides inclusive fun at Peanut Festival
Special Citizen's Day provides inclusive fun at Peanut Festival
Eric Blankenship
Eric Blankenship secures win to become first Republican Henry Co. Sheriff
Elba attorney sentenced
Elba attorney sentenced
John Fetterman gives a victory speech in Pittsburgh Wednesday night. He is projected to win his...
GOP edges closer to House win; Senate could hinge on runoff