Senior Citizen Day shortened at NPF

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Due to the threat of inclement weather, the National Peanut Festival will shorten the hours of Senior Citizen Day.

Scheduled for tomorrow, the hours will now be 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. for seniors ages 55 and up.

The National Peanut Festival encourages anyone attending to keep an eye on weather conditions.

Festival officials are working on other weather related logistics for the rest of November 10.

