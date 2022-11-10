Roll up your sleeve and give back to your community

If you’re looking for a way to give back to your community, donating blood is a great option
By Meredith Blair
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 3:59 PM CST
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - If you’re looking for a way to give back to your community, donating blood is a great option.

Our area remains under an emergency blood need for all blood types.

Donating takes about 30 minutes and you need to bring a photo ID.

Your blood always stays in the Wiregrass.

LifeSouth wants to be prepared as we near the holiday season.

“With Thanksgiving coming up, giving blood today is a great way to give back to your community. Not just today but every day,” Recruiter at LifeSouth Sydney Strickland said. “You can save up to three lives when you give blood and all the local hospitals need it, we supply all of them. With surgeries starting back, we have a shortage, so just come out and give blood whenever you can.”

On December 1, News 4 is holding our annual “On the Air Blood Drive” with LifeSouth.

Mark your calendars now to come out and help save a life!

More information on this year’s event will be available in the coming weeks.

