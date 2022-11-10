Register now for Wiregrass Toys for Tots

toys
toys(wtvy)
By Meredith Blair
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 3:45 PM CST
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Time is ticking away to sign your child up for the Wiregrass’ 16th annual Toys for Tots program.

Parents have until November 17th to register.

The Marine Corps League Wiregrass Detachment along with 15 area organizations partner to put a smile on a child’s face Christmas morning.

Last year they reached almost 2,400 kids, and this year they’re expecting to top that number.

David Duke, Executive Director of Wiregrass 2-1-1 says, “If you are struggling, and if you have children 0 to 12 years old and you could use a little extra help this year, because who doesn’t need it, with the economy and the prices going up on things, call 2-1-1.”

A receptionist is available 24 hours at 2-1-1.

When you call to register your child, they’ll tell you if you qualify for the program.

If you would like to donate or be a drop off location for donated NEW toys only, go to thewiregrass.toysfortots.org and click on “Get Involved/Volunteer” or email dothan.al@toysfortots.org.

