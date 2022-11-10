National Peanut Festival closes for expected weather

Come out and have some fun at this year's 78th annual Peanut Festival!
By WTVY Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 9:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The National Peanut Festival Fairgrounds will be closing down November 10, to prepare for weather that is expected in the Wiregrass area.

The National Peanut Festival Fairgrounds will be closing down today at 1p.m. Thursday after the Senior Citizens Day Event in preparation of this evening’s expected weather. Board Officials have collaborated with weather experts and the decision to close is the best option for everyone’s safety.

According to a release, the following is the schedule for the rest of the festival:

Thursday, November 10 : (Senior Citizens Day Event 10am-1p.m. at the BankPlus Arena.) Fairgrounds will close at 1pm. No Rides will operate.

Concert (Jordan Davis) is cancelled*. Poultry Show is postponed until Friday 11/11. Bottoms Up Band is cancelled. *reserved Jordan Davis concert seats will be refunded within 14 days.

Friday, November 11 : Veterans Day Gates & Midway open: 2:30 p.m. until approximately midnight. $30 Ride Armbands. Amphitheater Concert 7pm: Lainey Wilson ALL In Credit Union is paying for the first 10,000 people to get Free Gate Admission. Jess Kellie Adams 8-10pm on Food Court Stage.

Saturday, November 12 :

9:30 Parade downtown. Gates & Midway open: 10am until approximately midnight. Demolition Derby 2pm & 7p.m. Gina Gailey 7-9 Food Court Stage.

$35 armband (Sold only from 10:00 to 12:00 noon – May be used until closing) + $10 gate Admission.

$40 Armband (Sold after 12:00 noon - May be used until closing) + $10 gate Admission. Youth Meat Goat Show 9am.

Sunday, November 13, 2022: Hours Open:1-6pm. Only the Midway and Kiddie Land will be open.

$30 armband – no additional admission charge

