Mobile man ruled incompetent to stand trial for threat on Biden’s life

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man accused of threatening to “put a bullet” in President Joe Biden’s head is not competent to stand trial, a federal judge ruled Thursday.

Prosecutors allege that John Andrew Bazor Jr. called the White House switchboard in July and threatened to “put a bullet” in the president’s head. The U.S. Secret Service arrested him eight days later.

U.S. District Judge Kristi DuBose, citing the results of a psychological evaluation, determined that the defendant suffers from a mental disease that significantly impairs his ability to understand the nature of the charges and assist in his own defense. She ordered the government to hospitalize and treat him for up to four months in an attempt to restore his competency.

At that point, he would stand trial. But his attorney, Gordon Armstrong, said Bazor’s mental state at the time of the offense would be an issue that point.

“That will be the next step. …It’s a different burden and a different standard,” he said.

According to a Secret Service affidavit, Bazor called the White House on July 10.

“I am coming to assassinate the president; I can’t wait to see your faces when I put a bullet in him,” he said, according to the complaint.

After agents tracked down Bazor at a Mobile motel on Satchel Paige Drive, he admitted that the phone number that had been used to call the White House was his and that he wanted to hurt the president.

