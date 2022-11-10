Join Wiregrass 2-1-1 for fall fun!

The non-profit is hosting their first car show and kids fall festival next Saturday the 19th.
By Meredith Blair
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 2:47 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Wiregrass 2-1-1 is gearing up to host a new event this holiday season.

The Car Show and Kid’s Fall Festival is a family friendly event that anyone can enjoy.

It’s from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Houston County Farm Center on Saturday, November 19.

Several non-profits will be there sharing information on different services for community members.

Local first responders will be there as well.

“We’re gonna have first responder vehicles there. SWAT vehicles, bomb squad, the fire department is going to have three different vehicles out there, and we may have a couple helicopters flying in as well that day,” David Duke, Executive Director of Wiregrass 2-1-1 said. “All of that for the kids to be able to check out and just have a good time with the family.”

Attendees are encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy for the Wiregrass Toys for Tots program.

If you’re looking to volunteer at the event, call 2-1-1.

