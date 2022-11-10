Gov. Ivey awards grants to install electric vehicle charging stations

The $2.45 million in grants will be used to install charging stations along highways.
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 3:09 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey announced 18 grants that will be awarded across the state to install electric vehicle charging stations.

“As many of Alabama’s automobile manufacturers gear production toward electric vehicles, Alabama must be ready to provide the charging infrastructure needed for those who choose to drive these vehicles,” Gov. Ivey said in a statement. “It is important for Alabama to have electric vehicle charging stations in many locations so that we can meet the needs of Alabama motorists who choose to drive an electric vehicle as well as out-of-state drivers who are visiting or passing through our state.”

The following places in North Alabama will install charging stations with these grants:

Scottsboro Electric Power Board received $57,968 for a two-bay charging station at its office at 404 E. Willow St.

Hartselle Utilities received $54,963 to install a two-bay station at a public parking area, 200 Sparkman Street.

The Electric Board of Guntersville received $53,906 for a two-bay charging station at a public parking area, 440 Old Town St.

The Municipal Utilities Board of Decatur received $53,800 to install a two-bay station at a downtown location at 110 Moulton Street in Decatur.

Francis Energy LLC. received $407,990 to install a six-bay charging station at the Holiday Inn, 5750 Alabama Highway 44.

