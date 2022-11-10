Geneva veteran honored by Senator Tuberville

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Geneva woman was one of seven Alabama veterans honored by U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville as part of his Veterans Day remarks.

As part of his address, Tuberville briefly talked about the history of Veterans Day and it’s links to Alabama, from Raymond Weeks petitioning then-Army Chief of Staff Dwight Eisenhower in 1945 for a National Veterans Day, to the first Veterans Day Parade in Birmingham in 1947, and President Eisenhower establishing Veterans Day in 1954.

“It is fitting that the ‘Father of Veterans Day’ was an Alabamian - symbolizing a longstanding tradition among our residents to recognize and show appreciation for our veterans and service members,” said Tuberville. “Every year, we continue this tradition of pausing to recognize our veterans - past and present.”

Tuberville continued on to highlight the seven Alabama veterans, saying that “Our country is safer because of their efforts, and Alabama’s communities are better off because of their continued service.”

The seven Alabama veterans named by Tuberville include:

Sergeant Janet Pray of Geneva

Sergeant Chris Amacker of Slapout

Officer Eric Prewitt of Havana

Lieutenant Jeff Wishik of Madison

World War II veteran George Hamilton of Pleasant Grove

Sergeant Lonnie Phillips of Pell City

Sergeant Dave Jensen of Foley

Of Sergeant Pray, who served in the U.S. Army from 1989 to 2003, highlighting “the lessons and values learned in military service” passed down to her as part of growing up in a military family. Tuberville also spotlighted Pray’s post-retirement work as an administrative assistant at Ft. Rucker, her “love for education and empowering the next generation” which led Pray to become a substitute teacher and aide for the Geneva City Schools System.

“Sergeant Pray says the Military taught her to lead by example and be responsible for her own actions - lessons she continues to pass on,” added Tuberville. “People like Sergeant Pray keep the American dream alive by inspiring others to take advantage of opportunities our country has to offer and leading by example.”

