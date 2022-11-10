Former Elba principal receives 10 years despite spousal abuse claims

GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - The former Elba school principal who caused a violent automobile collision that injured four vacationers was sentenced to 10 years on Thursday.

Debra Strickland, 39, had sought alternative sentencing with the ultimate hope of probation amid claims that she is a spousal abuse victim.

On June 5, 2021, Strickland drove her car across the center line of a rural Geneva County highway and collided head-on with another vehicle.

Four Kentuckians headed to Panama City Beach for a week’s vacation were injured, some seriously.

Windy Smith, who drove the other vehicle, described her injuries during Strickland’s sentencing hearing.

“I think she should be held accountable, and I don’t want her to do this to anyone else,” Smith testified via Zoom.

Another victim, Sarah Hagan, testified that she has no memory of the violent impact and suffers lingering medical issues.

“I think she should receive no special treatment,” Hagan begged of Geneva County Circuit Judge Kimberly Clark Crawford.

But Strickland’s attorney, David Harrison, believes that an abusive relationship with her husband drove her to alcohol.

Strickland’s daughters testified that verbal and physical abuse became so bad that the younger daughter, then 15, moved elsewhere because of her fear.

Alcohol was a factor in the wreck, and an open bottle of whiskey was found in her car.

Strickland, near tears, apologized to the victims.

She said she left home while drinking when her husband returned home in a rage.

“I know that I made a mistake when I got behind the wheel that day and I’m sorry,” Strickland said.

Harrison told Judge Crawford that no punishment can be worse than what she has already suffered—the loss of her job, teaching credentials, and home.

But prosecuting attorney Amanda Mock Smith pointed out that Strickland ran from the scene on foot without care for those who she had hurt.

“She has tried to blame this entire situation on a man,” she said.

Smith said that had she been serious about her situation she would have reported for a presentence investigation, but she failed to show up.

Strickland could be released on parole within 6 months, Harrison predicts.

Smith declined comment for this report.

