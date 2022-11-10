Fatally wounded man found in Dothan roadway

One person is dead following a Dothan shooting that left the victim lying in a roadway.
One person is dead following a Dothan shooting that left the victim lying in a roadway.
By Ken Curtis
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 6:22 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - One person is dead following a Dothan shooting that left the victim lying in a roadway.

Police received a 911 call about 5:45 of the shooting that occurred along Miles Lane.

When officers arrived, they discovered the victim had suffered at least one wound.

There was no immediate word of suspects, but investigators were seen speaking to potential witnesses near the scene.

No other information was immediately available.

