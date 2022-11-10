On the dotted line: Geneva trio signs to play at next level

GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) -- Katlyn Conner, Erin Curry, and Makaley Boswell have all signed to play college ball. Conner and Curry will be headed to Wallace next season while Boswell is headed to Troy.

