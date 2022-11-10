On the dotted line: Ariton duo signs with ESCC
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 10:19 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ARITON, Ala. (WTVY) -Ariton’s Mattie-Grace Heath and Kaydee Phillips have signed to play softball with ESCC. Phillips will also play volleyball with the Boll Weevils.
