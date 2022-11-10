On the dotted line: Ariton duo signs with ESCC

ARITON, Ala. (WTVY) -Ariton’s Mattie-Grace Heath and Kaydee Phillips have signed to play softball with ESCC. Phillips will also play volleyball with the Boll Weevils.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.