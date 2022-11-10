Daleville names interim superintendent

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Daleville has named their interim superintendent.

Joshua Robertson was appointed during a Board of Education meeting earlier today.

Robertson is currently the Daleville High School principal.

Former superintendent Dr. Lisa Stamps announced her resignation last month.

She had served in the position for three and a half years.

Right now, she’s working as an adviser for the Board of Education.

Stamps will leave the district at the end of 2022.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.