Daleville names interim superintendent

By WTVY Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Daleville has named their interim superintendent.

Joshua Robertson was appointed during a Board of Education meeting earlier today.

Robertson is currently the Daleville High School principal.

Former superintendent Dr. Lisa Stamps announced her resignation last month.

She had served in the position for three and a half years.

Right now, she’s working as an adviser for the Board of Education.

Stamps will leave the district at the end of 2022.

