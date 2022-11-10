Better Weather After Nicole Departs

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – Breezy and wet weather continues this evening, before Nicole departs to the northeast. Clouds will give way to some sunshine for later Friday, followed by clouds thickening again for Saturday. A cold front passes Saturday afternoon, with much cooler air for Sunday.

TONIGHT – Rain early, then cloudy. Low near 63°.  Winds N/W at 10-25 mph.

TOMORROW – Cloudy to partly sunny. High near 74°. Winds W at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 60°.  Winds light SW.

EXTENDED

SAT: Mostly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 60° High: 77° 10%

SUN: Sunny. Low: 40° High: 61° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 38° High: 65° 5%

TUE: Cloudy, showers. Low: 52° High: 65° 60%

WED: Mostly cloudy, slight rain chance.  Low: 50° High: 62° 5%

THU: Mostly cloudy, a few showers. Low: 50° High: 56° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W at 20-25 kts.  Seas offshore 4-8 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead following a Dothan shooting that left the victim lying in a roadway.
Fatally wounded man found in Dothan roadway
One person is dead following a Dothan shooting that left the victim lying in a roadway.
Victim identified in Dothan shooting
The ADOC did not respond regarding whether a drug overdose could have killed 40-year-old Hardy...
Mysterious death of Ashford man occurs behind bars
WTVY 4WARN Weather
4Warn Weather Day issued for Thursday
Come out and have some fun at this year's 78th annual Peanut Festival!
National Peanut Festival closes for expected weather

Latest News

When the weather conditions have a chance to alter your daily routine, we want to keep you...
What is a 4WARN Weather Day?
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 11-10-22
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 11-10-22
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 11-10-22
Wind and rain today
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast November 9, 2022