Better Weather After Nicole Departs
From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
SYNOPSIS – Breezy and wet weather continues this evening, before Nicole departs to the northeast. Clouds will give way to some sunshine for later Friday, followed by clouds thickening again for Saturday. A cold front passes Saturday afternoon, with much cooler air for Sunday.
TONIGHT – Rain early, then cloudy. Low near 63°. Winds N/W at 10-25 mph.
TOMORROW – Cloudy to partly sunny. High near 74°. Winds W at 10-15 mph.
TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 60°. Winds light SW.
EXTENDED
SAT: Mostly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 60° High: 77° 10%
SUN: Sunny. Low: 40° High: 61° 0%
MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 38° High: 65° 5%
TUE: Cloudy, showers. Low: 52° High: 65° 60%
WED: Mostly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 50° High: 62° 5%
THU: Mostly cloudy, a few showers. Low: 50° High: 56° 10%
COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W at 20-25 kts. Seas offshore 4-8 feet.
