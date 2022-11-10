Better Weather After Nicole Departs

SYNOPSIS – Breezy and wet weather continues this evening, before Nicole departs to the northeast. Clouds will give way to some sunshine for later Friday, followed by clouds thickening again for Saturday. A cold front passes Saturday afternoon, with much cooler air for Sunday.

TONIGHT – Rain early, then cloudy. Low near 63°. Winds N/W at 10-25 mph.

TOMORROW – Cloudy to partly sunny. High near 74°. Winds W at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 60°. Winds light SW.

EXTENDED

SAT: Mostly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 60° High: 77° 10%

SUN: Sunny. Low: 40° High: 61° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 38° High: 65° 5%

TUE: Cloudy, showers. Low: 52° High: 65° 60%

WED: Mostly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 50° High: 62° 5%

THU: Mostly cloudy, a few showers. Low: 50° High: 56° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W at 20-25 kts. Seas offshore 4-8 feet.

