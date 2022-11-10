Attorneys wonder if drug user got sweet deal to testify against her prosecutor

Attorneys who represent Mark Johnson, an embattled former Houston County prosecutor, have drawn lines in the judicial sand, apparently prepared to fight his criminal charges until the end.
By Ken Curtis
“Let’s just lay the cards on the table,” Dustin Fowler said during a pretrial hearing on Tuesday. He inferred that prosecuting attorneys made deals with witnesses whose testimony could send Johnson to prison, including the whistleblower whose claims ignited a furious criminal investigation.

Eight months later, a Houston County Grand Jury indicted Johnson, an assistant district attorney, on six felonies. They allege that he offered to trade judicial favors for things of a sexual nature with women who were witnesses and defendants.

One of those is Jamie Connolly with whom Johnson had a lengthy cyber love affair. They exchanged sexual innuendo but apparently never met.

But Connolly was a habitual drug offender who Johnson was to prosecute until she revealed their relationship after incurring additional charges.

Johnson, who did not attend Tuesday’s hearing, was removed and the case turned over to the Alabama Attorney General whose staff offered Connolly a plea deal that she accepted on Monday.

While she faced life, Connolly received four years and, with jail credit, may serve only one of those.

But those prosecuting Johnson claim they only learned of the plea agreement on Tuesday, telling Judge Burt Smithart that another division of their large office handled Connolly’s cases.

Her attorney also denied that the plea agreement had any connection to Johnson.

“It never came up in negotiations and it was never broached with us—never,” David Harrison told WTVY News 4.

Prosecuting attorneys say they have made available to Johnson’s counsel information that they are required to share under Alabama discovery laws.

After hearing a flurry of motions, Smithart will rule soon.

Johnson’s attorneys may also request that the trial be moved from Dothan.

Johnson was fired following his October 6 arrest.

