What is 4WARN Weather Day?

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - At News 4, we are committed to bringing you the most up to date weather information through our 4WARN Weather Team. On days when we could see some impactful or hazardous weather, we want to highlight everything you need to know to be prepared and keep you alerted when situations develop. That is where 4WARN Weather Days come into play.

The goal is to give you an heads up as quickly as possible about weather conditions that alter your daily routine. The more you know before that weather impact happens, the quicker you can take the extra precautions needed to stay safe.

WHY DOES A 4WARN WEATHER DAY HAPPEN?

Some key situations that would force us to declare a 4WARN Weather Day include:

Strong to severe thunderstorms

Dangerously hot days with extreme heat indexes or cold days with extreme wind chills

Major weather impacts like hurricanes or tornadoes

Heavy rain with the potential for flooding

Snowy or icy conditions that would majorly impact roadways

These are just a few examples of situations that we would want to give you ample time to prepare and keep your family safe.

WHAT WILL WE SEE ON A 4WARN WEATHER DAY?

When we are considering issuing a 4Warn Weather Day, our weathercast will focus on the next major weather event impacting the Wiregrass region. Once the 4WARN Weather Day is issued, you’ll see alerts up on our forecast, website, and social platforms to let you know.

Forecast changes, including a downgrade of conditions from a severe level, would result in a downgrade from a 4WARN Weather Day.

For all of your latest weather info, you can download the 4WARN Weather Team app for free, available on Google Play and the Apple App Store.

