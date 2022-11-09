TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash causing delays in downtown Dothan

The crash was reported by ALDOT at around 12:55 p.m., and is currently causing lane blockages...
The crash was reported by ALDOT at around 12:55 p.m., and is currently causing lane blockages in the area.
By WTVY Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A crash has occurred near the intersection of West Main Street and North Alice Street in Dothan.

The crash was reported by ALDOT at around 12:55 p.m., and is currently causing lane blockages in the area.

Drivers are advised to exercise caution driving through the area at this time, or to find an alternate route.

News 4 will update when more becomes available.

