4Warn Weather Day issued for Thursday

Tropical Storm Nicole expected to bring wind and rain to the Wiregrass
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The 4Warn weather team has issued a 4Warn Weather Day for Thursday, November 10, due to the threat of Tropical Storm Nicole.

Conditions will remain breezy tonight and into tomorrow. Winds will pick up through the day Thursday with gusts up to 40 mph possible.

Nicole is in the Atlantic now, but quickly approaching the east coast of Florida.

Nicole likely will strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane before making landfall along the east coast of Florida tonight. The storm will then sharply curve northward and move over the western half of Georgia before heading northeastward away from our area.

The other impact from Nicole will be rain late tomorrow afternoon through sunrise Friday, especially in eastern portions of Alabama. Nothing severe is in the forecast, but it will likely disrupt your Thursday evening plans.

Make sure to download the 4Warn weather app to stay up to date on the latest conditions and forecast with Nicole.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
Republican U.S. Senate candidate Katie Britt speaks to supporters after securing the nomination...
Katie Britt wins by landslide, makes history
Founding member of ALABAMA Jeff Cook passed away aged 73
Founding member of ALABAMA Jeff Cook passes away at age 73
Best friends Kandace Florence and Jordan Marshall, both 28, were found dead in their Airbnb...
3 friends found dead in Airbnb while vacationing in Mexico
The ADOC did not respond regarding whether a drug overdose could have killed 40-year-old Hardy...
Mysterious death of Ashford man occurs behind bars

Latest News

John Fetterman gives a victory speech in Pittsburgh Wednesday night. He is projected to win his...
GOP edges closer to House win; Senate could hinge on runoff
Blankenship secures win to become first republican Henry County Sheriff
Blankenship secures win to become first republican Henry County Sheriff
Tropical Storm Nicole is headed toward Florida.
Tropical Storm Nicole makes landfall in Bahamas, forces evacuations in Florida
WTVY 4WARN Weather
What is 4WARN Weather Day?