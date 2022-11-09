4Warn Weather Day issued for Thursday

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The 4Warn weather team has issued a 4Warn Weather Day for Thursday, November 10, due to the threat of Tropical Storm Nicole.

Conditions will remain breezy tonight and into tomorrow. Winds will pick up through the day Thursday with gusts up to 40 mph possible.

Nicole is in the Atlantic now, but quickly approaching the east coast of Florida.

Nicole likely will strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane before making landfall along the east coast of Florida tonight. The storm will then sharply curve northward and move over the western half of Georgia before heading northeastward away from our area.

The other impact from Nicole will be rain late tomorrow afternoon through sunrise Friday, especially in eastern portions of Alabama. Nothing severe is in the forecast, but it will likely disrupt your Thursday evening plans.

