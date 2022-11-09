State Senator Donnie Chesteen will continue to serve the Wiregrass

Chesteen, a retired educator, first served in the State House of Representatives.
By Stephen Crews
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 9:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - State Senator Donnie Chesteen will continue to serve the Wiregrass in Montgomery after defeating Nathan Mathis and Floyd “Pete” McBroom.

Chesteen, a retired educator, first served in the State House of Representatives. He opted to seek the state senate seat in 2018 after Harri Anne Smith opted not to seek re-election after five terms.

Chesteen has worked hard to expand rural broadband and add jobs to the Wiregrass. His district makes up all of Geneva County and portions of Houston and Dale counties.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

