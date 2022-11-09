DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - State Senator Donnie Chesteen will continue to serve the Wiregrass in Montgomery after defeating Nathan Mathis and Floyd “Pete” McBroom.

Chesteen, a retired educator, first served in the State House of Representatives. He opted to seek the state senate seat in 2018 after Harri Anne Smith opted not to seek re-election after five terms.

Chesteen has worked hard to expand rural broadband and add jobs to the Wiregrass. His district makes up all of Geneva County and portions of Houston and Dale counties.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.