Special citizen’s day provides inclusive fun at the National Peanut Festival

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - On November 9, very important people had the National Peanut Festival all to themselves.

Special Citizen’s Day brought visitors from all across the south to the Wiregrass for the occasion. The day is just for those with different abilities. The smaller crowds allow them to have a more enjoyable experience.

It’s a day that the special citizens look forward to each and every year, but for their parents and teachers, it’s a reminder that the ones they love are seen and heard.

Special Education Teacher Melissa Evans said, “It’s just such a great service that the city of Dothan and the Peanut Festival offer to individuals with disabilities.”

Eighth grader at G.W. Long, Wayne Williams, is only focused on one thing when it comes to the National Peanut Festival... News4. He might just be the biggest fan ever, and he’s very proud that he knows everyone by name.

Williams brought thank you notes and weather pictures for the morning crew to the fair. When asked why he made the gifts he responded, “Because they brighten my day!”

Evans said that special citizens’ have an outlook on the world that few get to experience.

“You know everything that’s going on bad in the world my students don’t know about that,” she said. “So they don’t know about the bad on the outside they just see what goes on in their little world and it’s just a great life I think.”

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.