Rep. Sanford Bishop wins re-election for U.S. House District 2

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) — Sanford Bishop has won his re-election bid for Georgia’s District 2 House race, according to the Associated Press.

He defeated Republican challenger Chris West. The victory will mark Bishop’s hold on the seat will now extend into three decades.

Here are a few facts about Georgia’s 2nd House District

Bishop has held the District 2 seat for 28 years.

The district encompasses all or part of 19 counties in southwest Georgia.

The district includes Albany, Americus, Bainbridge, Columbus, Macon and Thomasville.

Geographically, this is the biggest Congressional district in Georgia.

Rep. Sanford issued this statement on his victory:

“I am honored that the people of Georgia’s 2nd Congressional District have re-elected me to serve another term in the U.S. House of Representatives. It is my life’s honor and privilege to serve Middle and Southwest Georgia. I want to take this opportunity to express my gratitude to you for supporting my re-election campaign. Whether you supported my campaign with a contribution, volunteering, your vote, or your time, I am so grateful. Thank you for trusting me to serve YOU again. I look forward to serving another term and the opportunity to continue fighting for my district and delivering for the people of Middle and Southwest Georgia. Now it’s time to get to work to make sure we build on the progress we’ve worked so hard to achieve.”

