Rain Chances Looking Better

SYNOPSIS – Cooler air arrives for mid-week, with lows in the 50s and highs in the lower 70s. Rain chances are looking better as Nicole approaches the Wiregrass later Thursday. The best chance for rain will be later Wednesday afternoon into the overnight, before the system departs. We’ll turn much colder for the second half of the weekend and into next week.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Low near 53°. Winds NE at 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW – High cloudiness. High near 73°. Winds NE at 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Turning cloudy. Low near 58°. Winds NE at 10-15 mph.

EXTENDED

THU: Mostly cloudy, PM rain, breezy. Low: 58° High: 73° 60%

FRI: Early clouds, then sunshine. Low: 64° High: 77° 10%

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 56° High: 71° 10%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 40° High: 61° 5%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 36° High: 61° 5%

TUE: Mostly cloudy, a few showers. Low: 45° High: 58° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Rough on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE at 20-25 kts. Seas offshore 4-6 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

