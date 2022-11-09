Pate projected to win reelection as Alabama agriculture commissioner

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Rick Pate has won reelection as Commissioner of Alabama Agriculture and Industries, according to a projection by The Associated Press.

Pate was far outpacing his opponent in the race, Libertarian Jason Clark, Tuesday night.

[CLICK HERE FOR FULL ELECTION RESULTS]

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.